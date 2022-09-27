The many characters of Pierce Brosnan

One of the best concepts and phrases to emerge from millennials and Gen z is the idea of "giving someone their flowers." As humans, Too often do we wait until the frigid grip of the reaper snatches someone away from us before we shower them with the praise they deserved during life. Very few people realize how tragically impermanent life is until the reality of mortality hits them in the face. Consequently, the trend of "giving people their flowers" is a concept that I never tire of seeing or engaging in.

In the video linked above, GQ sits down with Pierce Brosnan to discuss the litany of impactful roles he's played throughout his career. Although he'll always be Bond to a generation of fans, it's important to remember that Brosnan is capable of more than being a stoic spy. He was also a talking head in Mars Attacks!, and that's infinitely more memorable.