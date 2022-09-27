University of Idaho sent email to staff advising against abortion talk and birth control access – or else!

The University of Idaho has decided to not only forbid staff and faculty from offering any abortion information to students — a crime that can get them fired — they are also, unbelievably, suggesting an end to birth control access.

If an employee at the University of Idaho merely mentions to a student that they support abortion, or worse, gives a student information on how to obtain an abortion, they can now lose their job, says new school guidelines that were issued on Friday. Outside of their job, they could also face felony charges "and be permanently barred from all future state employment," according to email obtained by The Washington Post.

Not only is abortion talk forbidden, but the school guidelines suggest that birth control no longer be offered at the university. "…We are advising a conservative approach here, that the university not provide standard birth control itself." Even old-fashioned condoms will not be offered as a form of birth control, but they will offered "for the purpose of helping prevent the spread of STDs," according to the guidelines. (Thank god for loopholes.)

From The Washington Post: