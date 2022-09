A playful chihuahua holding a bright pink toy can barely contain himself as he patiently waits for his tortoise friend, who is nibbling on some leaves. Perhaps when his buddy is finished eating she will run around with him and play a game of tug-o'-war — at least that's the plan.

This duo has a lot more Instagram videos at tillygthetortoise.

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: Vitaly Titov / shutterstock.com