Gas prices are back to bananas here in California. Today I snapped this photo of a local gas station's sign teetering on, but just under, $6.66/gallon for regular unleaded.
Gas station narrowly avoids the number of the beast
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 666
- Alameda
- gas prices
- gasoline
- mildly amusing
- the number of the beast
I visited that rare blooming corpse flower at the abandoned gas station in Alameda, California
The Alameda corpse flower is trending and I actually got to see it on the day it bloomed! On Monday morning, my pal Jone Stebbins posted this to her Facebook friends, accompanied by photos, "Omg!! The Corpse Flower is blooming! Some generous plant nerds are camped out at the little old gas station across from… READ THE REST
Folks are getting creative with flyers in this quarantine
My pal Jake has been taking regular "cigar walks" (as he calls them) here in our lovely island city of Alameda, California. On those walks, he started spotting some creative flyers… (I saved the best two for last…) photos by Jake Schaffer, used with permission Thanks, Susie! READ THE REST
Tiki bar pulls thousands of dollars from ceiling and walls, donates it
It started innocently enough. A single dollar bill was pinned to the ceiling of a tiki bar in California — with a tiny paper umbrella, no less. That lone bill soon inspired many more. For over 10 years now, patrons of Forbidden Island, a popular tiki lounge in the island city of Alameda, have been… READ THE REST
Now There's A Simple Way To Transform Any Lock Into A Smart Lock
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Control your existing door lock from your phone with the Switchbot Lock. When it comes to smart locks, there's no shortage of options available. In fact, there are so many options… READ THE REST
Say goodbye to TVs for good: This projector is cooler AND cheaper
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Many folks would say that a television set is a home essential, but it has clear downsides. For one, they're typically expensive. Plus, once you mount one to your wall, that's… READ THE REST
Drift off to dreamland with these bamboo sheets, rated 4.2 stars on Amazon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Getting a solid night's sleep is one of the most essential parts of our overall well-being, but unfortunately, it's often overlooked. Snuggling into something more comfortable might help you drift to… READ THE REST