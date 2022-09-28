Hurricane Ian: Fort Myers suffers catastrophic flooding, while at least one shark spotted in city streets (video)

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida at 3:05 pm ET today near Fort Myers with "150-mile-per-hour winds" and a 12-foot storm surge, is "one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.," according to WYFF. More than 1.5 million people have lost power across Florida due to the near category 5 storm, according to The New York Times, and it "is one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States in decades."
The first four videos below show catastrophic flooding, while the last video shows what seems to be sharks swimming though city streets.
Front page thumbnail image: Alan Budman / shutterstock.com