Hurricane Ian: Fort Myers suffers catastrophic flooding, while at least one shark spotted in city streets (video)

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida at 3:05 pm ET today near Fort Myers with "150-mile-per-hour winds" and a 12-foot storm surge, is "one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.," according to WYFF. More than 1.5 million people have lost power across Florida due to the near category 5 storm, according to The New York Times, and it "is one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States in decades."

The first four videos below show catastrophic flooding, while the last video shows what seems to be sharks swimming though city streets.

First-person view of storm surge from Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida



The camera is 6 feet off the ground‼️pic.twitter.com/bQSF3MkaPT — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 28, 2022

View as of about 3 hours ago from a friend's house on Fort Myers Beach… Water levels over 6 possibly much higher. If you are on the coast stay safe from #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/Wx77svB2Sf — The Camdalorian 💫 (@CameronM_Sprole) September 28, 2022

Houses are destroyed and some are floating away as Ian's eyewall hammers southwest Florida. This is video from Fort Myers Beach, Florida off Estero Blvd by Loni Architects pic.twitter.com/6GqrxLRv9Q — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) September 28, 2022

Downtown Ft. Myers is flooding fast. pic.twitter.com/Hrg6TC2j6y — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 28, 2022

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Alan Budman / shutterstock.com