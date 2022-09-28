Man in prison for deadly Las Vegas bombing escaped over weekend — days before anyone noticed

A man serving life in prison for a deadly Las Vegas bombing in 2007 at the Luxor hotel escaped "early in the weekend"— but it wasn't until Tuesday that security realized he was missing. Apparently, counting heads is not a regular activity at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, so Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was able to get quite a head start before a search team stumbled into action.

From ABCNews4:

He was tried and convicted, along with Omar Rueda-Denvers, after a bomb went off at the Luxor garage in May of 2007. The blast killed 24-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio. Prosecutors said Rueda-Denvers targeted Dorantes Antonio for dating his ex-girlfriend, and Duarte-Herrera built the pipe bomb, which was hidden in a coffee cup.

And from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak: