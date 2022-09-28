Ohio GOP officials denied abortions to at least two more raped children who got pregnant

Ohio's new abortion law was designed to please Republicans who want to force children to have their rapist's baby. The law counts fetuses as children and doesn't make an exception for rape victims. So, if a child is raped, she's forced to carry the rapist's baby to term. Unfortunately for Governor Mike DeWine and the GOP, there's not a nationwide ban on abortion yet, so raped children are able to sneak out of Ohio to get abortions in neighboring states. Earlier in the year, it was revealed that a 10-year-old child in Ohio was raped by a 27-year-old man and became pregnant. Due to Ohio's laws, the child had to travel out of state to get an abortion. It has now been revealed that at least two more children were raped and had to travel to other states to get abortions.

From Cincinnati.com: