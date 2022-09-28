For $30 and shipping you can own a 1980 Soviet telephone that has no keys, dial or any other obvious outgoing capability. It rings and you answer it. To fail to answer it, perhaps, would be a mistake. Maybe if you pick up the handset, it will ring through to someone who will give you your orders.
Own a featureless Soviet landline phone with no dial
