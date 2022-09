Hurricanes are "scams," according to faux news host Tucker Carlson.

"You hate to hype hurricanes, because it's just a staple of TV and everyone is on to the scam," he said on Fox last night.

Oh, except for Hurricane Ian — that's a different story. "But there's a legitimately large hurricane barreling toward the gulf coast of Florida tonight." Mm-hmm, and barreling right towards his own $2.9 million house on Florida's Gasparilla Island. Suddenly it's no longer a scam.