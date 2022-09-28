When Southwest passenger's bag is too heavy to check on, she gets creative in the most hilarious way (video)

When a woman's luggage weighed too much at a Southwest check-in counter, she not only beat the system, she unwittingly put on a vaudevillian act that any traveling circus would be happy to include. (See video below.)

To lighten her load, she first she opened her suitcase and pulled out a bright furry chicken costume — which she put on over her clothes.

But her bag was still too heavy, so she reopened it and pulled out a gorilla costume — which she put on over her chicken costume.

But her bag was still too heavy, so she reopened it and pulled out an avocado costume — which she put on over the gorilla costume.

When that wasn't enough, the hilarious passenger stacked three hats on top of her head, hung a red shirt around her neck as if it were a scarf, and draped some kind of blanket around her shoulders. Then, to make sure there were no more hiccups, she slyly lifted one end of the suitcase with her foot, which went unnoticed by the busy Southwest employee. Bingo! The bag was finally approved — mission accomplished.

