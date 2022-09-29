Bob Odenkirk is about to write and star in a new comedy film

Thanks to his brilliant work in Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk has earned tons of acclaim for his acting talents. If anything, now that his turn as the seedy Saul Goodman has come to an end, it's safe to assume that Odenkirk's name will remain popular among casting directors for years to come. However, it's important to remember that Odenkirk has a variety of abilities in the world of entertainment. Fans of sketch comedy will cite Odenkirk's tenure on Saturday Night Live and Mr. Show as evidence of his impressive talents as a writer. In addition to cranking out comedy scripts, Odenkirk also helped produce Adult Swim's groundbreaking sketch series Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! The man is basically a one-man production studio.

According to Deadline, Odenkirk will return to writing comedy with his first post- Better Call Saul project. The film, The Making of Jesus Diabetes, will reunite Odenkirk with Andrew Friedman and Michael Naughton from Better Call Saul.