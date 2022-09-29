Britain's new prime minister has a 15% approval rating

Liz Truss became Prime Minister of a nation of 68 million people by winning an internal Conservative party leadership election of 120,000 members. The Queen died hours after meeting her. The nation emerged from mourning only to see Truss announce a massive tax cut for the rich. There is a cost-of-living crisis with soaring energy bills. Winter is coming. The first major poll is out, and Truss's approval rating is at 15%.

Which of the following do you think would make the best prime minister?



Liz Truss: 15 (-10)

Keir Starmer: 44 (+12)



How well or badly do you think Liz Truss is doing in her role as prime minister so far?



Well: 15

Badly: 65 — Henry Zeffman (@hzeffman) September 29, 2022

The opposition Labour Party commands a 33% lead in the polls, the widest ever recorded by that polling firm, with 54% of voters saying they intend to put it in government.

According to a popular extrapolation model, that margin is good for a ~500 seat majority and would obliterate the parliamentary Conservative Party. The Scottish National Party would be the loyal opposition.

Another model offers a less annihilating, but still extreme outcome. You get the picture.

Truss is at least more popular than her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng—the face of the tax cuts—whose approval rating is 7% (roughly corresponding to its beneficiaries)