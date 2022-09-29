Deadpool 3 is bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine

Fans have been clamoring for Ryan Reynolds to reprise the role of Deadpool since before the ink dried on the Disney and Fox merger. Towards the end of its lifespan, the Fox X-Men series was limping toward its grave. The notable exceptions to that rule were the Deadpool and Wolverine movies. The former's success with an R rating helped pave the way for the powerful and poignant Logan, which still stands as a masterclass in superhero films.

When Disney acquired Fox, fans began to dream up elaborate fan casts for pretty much every mutant under the X-Men umbrella- as well as all of their various satellite teams. Well, except for Deadpool and Wolverine, everyone just wanted Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to come back.

Well, if Disney's famous theme song is to be believed, "When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true." Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only is Deadpool 3 a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Hugh Jackman will also reprise his role as Wolverine in the film.