Disney is giving their Epcot mascot a movie

Not enough people realize how influential the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was. The idea of turning a theme park ride into a working film series seemed impossible. Once the film became a rousing success, every studio in Tinseltown understood that they could make a movie out of any brand they wanted. Disney, ever the pragmatist, just kept repeating the formula with theme park rides to middling success with both the Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland. After both films flopped, it seemed like Disney discovered that they caught lightning in a bottle with Pirates and stopped trying to replicate the magic.

Well, that was then, and this is now. In addition to a new Haunted Mansion film in pre-production, Disney is trying to turn their Epcot mascot Figment into a full-fledged movie character. According to Deadline, Seth Rogen's film studio Point Grey is going to helm the project and turn Disney's Figment into a reality.