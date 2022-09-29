"I Love You, You Hate Me": trailer for new documentary about the dark side of Barney and Friends TV show

People love to hate Barney, the purple dinosaur ubiquitous in the 1990s thanks to the "Barney & Friends" show on public television in the US. Indeed, "I Love You, You Hate Me" is the title of a new two-part documentary about the show and the fiery anti-Barney sentiment that arose at the time. From Variety:

In the trailer for the upcoming two-part docuseries "I Love You, You Hate Me," multiple talking heads, from Bill Nye the Science Guy to NBC's Al Roker, share stories of how quickly the world turned against the friendly dinosaur, rejecting its values of inclusion and respect. Bob West, a Barney performer who stepped into costume for the happy purple dinosaur, shared that death threats were made against his entire family. "They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family," he says in the trailer. "They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me."