Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband divorcing her

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, says that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and is divorcing her. The Rome News-Tribune:
"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship," he wrote.
And from Marje:
"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."