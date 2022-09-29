Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband divorcing her

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, says that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and is divorcing her. The Rome News-Tribune:

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship," he wrote.

And from Marje: