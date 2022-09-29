Mike Lindell tells voters not to vote early so "we can overrun the algorithms"

Pillow peddler Mike Lindell, sued by Smartmatic and Dominion after claiming their voting machines led to election fraud, is now telling voters to only vote on election day to "overrun the algorithms."

"We can overrun the algorithms," the stable conspiracy theorist told Steve Bannon (video below). "Everybody has to get out and vote — everybody you know — and same day. Don't vote two days early, don't vote one day early, vote same day."

This is the same addled gentleman you see at a busy crosswalk continually pressing the walk button before the signal changes on its own.

Mike Lindell, who has continually called for abolishing voting machines, is now telling people to only vote on election day and claimed it's possible to "overrun the algorithms." pic.twitter.com/Mb55xf5X8b — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 29, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com