She faded away without illness or mishap, leaving only the dark space where rumors grow.

The document states that the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September at Balmoral Castle, Ballater. Princess Anne registered her mother's death. Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying registered medical practitioner. Old age was the only cause of death listed, with no other contributing factors. Glass was an apothecary to the Queen, her doctor in Scotland.

Her grandfather, King George V, was euthanized to make the announcement before The Times went to press, lest tabloids report it first. His final words were "God damn you", to the nurse sedating him, before the physician put him down.