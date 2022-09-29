Millions of people in Florida are without power as a result of Hurricane Ian's devastation. This time-lapse of a surge in Fort Myers reveals the catastrophic power of the hurricane.
Watch this timelapse video of surge flooding in Fort Myers, Florida
