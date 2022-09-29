Weather reporter defends using a condom on her mic (video)

What better way for a wet reporter to protect their hard gear than to practice safe coverage with a condom? When NBC's weather reporter Kyla Galer covered Hurricane Ian, she came prepared:

And viewers noticed. "Ummm … what is that in the tip of the microphone," one person tweeted, to which Galer responded, "We gotta protect our gear at all costs."

We gotta protect our gear at all costs🤣😬 https://t.co/ocnmJUtG2u — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) September 27, 2022

But before the small yet mounting twitterstorm could reach its climax, Galer nipped it in the bud.

"A lot of people are asking what is on my microphone," she said (see second video below). "It is what you think it is—it's a condom! It helps protect the gear. We can't get these mics wet. There's a lot of wind, there's a lot of rain, so we got to do what we got to do, and that is put a condom on the microphone."

Florida reporter defends putting condom on mic during Hurricane Ian broadcast pic.twitter.com/s4txv1BLhx — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) September 28, 2022

Via Daily Beast

