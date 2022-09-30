500-year-old Buddhist pagoda in Thailand collapses after rain, revealing hidden treasures (video)

A 522-year-old Buddhist stupa in Thailand toppled over after days of heavy rain — revealing ancient statues and antiques hidden underneath. Footage on Facebook (below) shows the beautiful gold, three-story structure — or chedi — at Wat Si Suphan in Chiang Mai leaning to its side with part of the base already taken out by the rain — and then it collapses.

From Thaiger:

A few days ago, the chedi – taller than a three-storey building – began leaning to one side. Cracks were discovered at the base of the structure. After days of continuous rain, the chedi began leaning more and the area was sectioned off in anticipation of the chedis' collapse.

The chedi is a "Phra That," or a stupa said to hold ancient Buddhist relics. Under the rubble, numerous Buddha statues and other antiques were found, some made from glass and some carved from stone. …

Today, Buddhist monks from the temple will undertake a Lanna-style ceremony to bid the chedi farewell.