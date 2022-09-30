I've shared Kevon Carter's work before—he's the pianist who creates videos "accompanying" animals "singing." He just posted a new one, and it's as delightful as the rest. He introduces it this way: "Now this is a first for me. First time I've ever seen a dog sing while using their squeaky toy as an instrument." I love Kevon's commentary in the video. He tells the dog: "Show your range! Play your instrument! Yes! Come on!"—his enthusiasm is infectious, and this video will surely brighten your day. Enjoy!
Dog sings while using squeaky toy as an instrument
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dogs
- music
Burning Bush and the early origins of Riot Grrrl
Riot Genealogies and Manifesto Origin Stories In 1988, Burning Bush, the punk-rock power trio from Phoenix, AZ, released "Tales from the Bush." Denise Tanguay (bass and vocal), Thomascyne Ryther (vocals and guitar), and Andrey Creed (drums) were Riot Grrrl, rock-n-roll feminists of the Valley of the Sun in the late 1980s. According to Tanguay in… READ THE REST
"100 Best Songs of 1982," the year when today's pop music was born
Author and respected music critic Rob Sheffield argues that the year 1982 was a transformative moment in music. In Rolling Stone, he shares his wonderfully-eclectic list of the "100 Best Songs of 1982," from Toto's "Africa" (duh) to Hall & Oates's "Maneater," The Gap Band's "You Dropped A Bomb On Me," New Order's "Temptation," Prince's… READ THE REST
Watch Coolio perform "Gangster's Paradise" in a dorm room with a college student on acoustic guitar
A lovely Coolio (RIP) moment from 2013 shared on YouTube by then-university student Kelly Maguire: My house mates and I acoustic jamming sesh of 'Gangster's Paradise' with the one and only Coolio. After making a guest appearance at a local club in Preston UCLAN, we got him back the next day to cook us a… READ THE REST
Spice up your at-home entertainment with this puzzle collection
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tired of the same old weekend entertainment? Change it up with the Puzzledly 1,000-Piece Collection: 5 Jigsaw Puzzles, and bring a new element of excitement into your home! Puzzles are great for keeping… READ THE REST
Drown out the nonsense with these true wireless earbuds
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's one thing we hate doing, it's listening to dumb people say dumb things. In fact, it's unreal what great lengths we go through to avoid small talk, awkward political conversations, and… READ THE REST
This day/night home camera doubles and triples as a dash or body cam
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If we've learned anything from the great Sriracha shortage of 2022, it's that nothing is safe and sacred anymore. Even if your troubles are beyond hot sauce, the least you can do… READ THE REST