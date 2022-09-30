Dog sings while using squeaky toy as an instrument

I've shared Kevon Carter's work before—he's the pianist who creates videos "accompanying" animals "singing." He just posted a new one, and it's as delightful as the rest. He introduces it this way: "Now this is a first for me. First time I've ever seen a dog sing while using their squeaky toy as an instrument." I love Kevon's commentary in the video. He tells the dog: "Show your range! Play your instrument! Yes! Come on!"—his enthusiasm is infectious, and this video will surely brighten your day. Enjoy!