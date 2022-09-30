Libraries throughout the US are getting bomb threats

In the latest double-plus ungood news from the Republic of Gilead, you can add librarians to the list of politicians, healthcare workers, poll workers, journalists, and others receiving threats of violence from extremists.

In the last two weeks, at least a dozen public libraries across the U.S. received threats that resulted in canceled events and systemwide closures. While bomb and active shooter threats to public library systems in Nashville, Fort Worth, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boston, and other cities across the country were ultimately deemed hoaxes, library workers and patrons say they're still reeling in the aftermath. Some of the recent threats have been directed at LGBTQ events hosted at libraries across the country. A library in a Chicago suburb canceled its drag bingo night after receiving threats earlier this month. And last week, a teen drag star was forced to cancel a book reading at a library in the Bronx after a series of homophobic threats.