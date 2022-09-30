McDonald's makes 'Happy Meals' for grownups

When my daughter was little, she asked to got to McDonald's for a Happy Meal. That prompted a conversation about why their food is so cheap and why they need to include a toy to make the sale. She got it and has never asked to stop at the golden arches again.

Now I'm seeing that the fast food chain is offering meal boxes with collectible toys made for adults. The toys are a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a "fashion label crafting original streetwear with signature dye treatments and lettering." Not surprisingly, the toys are pretty cool. But, of course, it's just another way push their poison!

