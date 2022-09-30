Sen. Ron Johnson turned into a 6-foot poop statue as he silently stood with protestors calling BS

Climate-denier Sen. Ron Johnson (R–WI) is always full of bullshit, but yesterday he was made of bullshit, thanks to a Colorado manure artist who carved a life-size stool sculpture of the senator (see images below). And then the shitty statue toured around Milwaukee, standing in silent solidarity with protestors who called out his past BS remarks about climate change.

From HuffPost:

Johnson has long spread misinformation about climate change. He made the "bullshit" reference in June 2021, when he was caught on camera at a local Republican event dismissing the crisis.

"I don't know about you guys, but I think climate change is ― as Lord Monckton said ― bullshit," the senator said at the time, mouthing the word without uttering it. He was referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton.

"By the way, it is," Johnson continued, and "there are more and more scientists" who are writing books "just laying this to waste."

Thursday's tour of the shit statue, which was created by "a manure artist" from Colorado, is part of a broader effort by progressive activists to unseat Johnson. During their stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the groups collected students' pledges to vote and urged them to show up for Johnson's Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.