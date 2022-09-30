Spice up your at-home entertainment with this puzzle collection

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Tired of the same old weekend entertainment? Change it up with the Puzzledly 1,000-Piece Collection: 5 Jigsaw Puzzles, and bring a new element of excitement into your home!

Puzzles are great for keeping the mind sharp, but we all know they come with a sense of achievement once completed. We love them solely because they can be time-consuming (in a good way), and creatively stimulating. This awesome collection of Puzzledly 1,000-piece puzzles is challenging and gives you a beautiful piece of artwork as the finished result. These unique puzzles include stunning images of fruit, Chinese Lanterns, florals, and architecture. Finish it, flaunt it, and go ahead and frame it if you'd like!

The pieces are sturdy and have a high-gloss finish for extra pizzazz. Each piece locks together perfectly for utmost satisfaction. Included with every game is an image poster to help guide you along your puzzle-solving journey. Not only will these jigsaws add a little spice to your Saturday night, but they're also environmentally friendly and made from 100% recycled materials.

This puzzle collection makes a great gift or addition to your at-home fun box. Turn off the TV, prep some snacks, and prepare to piece it all together! Your finished picture puzzle will be 29" x 20", and will add a pop of color to your walls!

Not only is puzzling a fantastic stress reliever, but when you purchase this collection, $1 is donated to Hilarity for Charity. HFC is a nonprofit movement, led by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, whose mission is to care for families facing this disease, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.

The Puzzledly collection has rave reviews across the board! One expert puzzler said," Puzzledly and I must be on the same wavelength because I am obsessed with all of their puzzles. I bought the 1000-piece collection a few weeks ago and have already finished 2 of the puzzles – Fruit Lovers Dream and Little Houses on the Hillside. Super challenging and GORGEOUS."-Daniel

Get the Puzzledly 1,000-Piece Collection: 5 Jigsaw Puzzles for only $88.99 (originally $125), a savings of 28%! Currently offering free shipping!

Prices subject to change.