The new Planet of the Apes movie has a title and star

Planet of the Apes feels like it's the most underrated of all the mainstream science fiction franchises in entertainment. Except for the iconic lines and twist ending of the original film, no one ever mentions the other four films in the series. Hell, no one ever mentions the animated series Return to the Planet of the Apes, either. When 20th Century Studios began to reboot the series in 2011, pretty much every movie in the trilogy received decent critical acclaim and a healthy box office return. And yet, it feels like the series doesn't garner the same support as Star Trek, Star Wars, or even Dune.

However, it looks like the Planet of the Apes IP is going to get another chance to earn its respect with a new sequel. According to Deadline, the cumbersomely titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will star Freya Allen, and the film's first image is the featured image for this article.