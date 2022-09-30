The reason Arnold Schwarzenegger quoted The Terminator in the Auschwitz concentration camp museum's guestbook

After Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the Auschwitz Memorial on Wednesday, the former concentration camp tweeted an image of Schwarzenegger's inscription in the guestbook: "I'll be back," Schwarzenegger wrote, quoting his famous catchphrase from The Terminator. (See below.) His note was met with disgust on social media, prompting the Auschwitz Memorial to provide a bit of helpful context.

"This visit was planned to be relatively short," they responded. "The inscription was meant to be a promise to return for another and more indepth visit."

From Variety:

Schwarzenegger was announced in June as the recipient of the Award for Fighting Hatred. "I am witness to the ruins of a country broken by the Nazis," Schwarzenegger wrote in a statement at the time. "I saw firsthand how this hatred spun out of control and I share these painful memories with the world in the hopes of preventing future tragedies and educating soldiers about personal responsibility. I stand with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and their mission of education to ensure NEVER AGAIN."

image: RichartPhotos/Shutterstock