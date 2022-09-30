I woke up this AM to laugh my ass off over this commercial spoof from The Last Show with Stephen Colbert. It's in response to President Biden's proposal that all airlines be required to list any additional flight fees up front. But what about the emotional costs? Cue: Werner.
The utter despair of air travel that only Werner Herzog can accurately portray
