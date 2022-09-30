Three YouTube makers collaborate on a table without knowing what each other is doing

For the past 8 years, well-known YouTube makers, Bob Clagett, Jimmy DiResta, and Dave Picciuto have been doing an excellent podcast, called Making It. Over the course of their run, they have talked about doing a collaborative build, but it's never happened. Until now.

The three wanted to do something to celebrate 8 years of working together. They decided to collaborate on a round 24" diameter table, giving each of them a 120-degree slice and not telling each other what they were going to build.

The results could have been a hot mess, but it's actually a pretty cool table.