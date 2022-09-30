Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show

Trevor Noah has decided to leave The Daily Show after taking over the show from Jon Stewart in 2015. During his seven-year tenure, Noah helped The Daily Show enter a new era of progress with several Black co-anchors joining the show.

After building his career on the South African stand-up circuit with his comedic musings on race and the lingering stench of Apartitde, Noah honed the voice that would make him a global celebrity through The Daily Show's platform. Due to Stewart's immense popularity and tenure as the main anchor on the comedy news show, many felt that the series would stumble in the hands of a new host.

With the job beckoning the likes of several more established comedians, Noah's elevation to the position took the world by complete surprise, as he was relatively obscure outside of the comedy world. Now, The Daily Show finds itself in a familiar position as another incredibly popular host looks to vacate the captain's seat.