Beware the globster! A globster, aka a blob, is a mysterious mass that washes up on the shore. Globsters are different from your average beach carcass because they are hard to identify. Oftentimes, the origin of a globster will stir up controversy, as people have different opinions on what the globster is made out of. I've stumbled across a few decaying globsters myself while on the beach, and always felt equal parts of disgust and intrigue while looking at them.
Here's a list of notable globsters from Wikipedia:
- Stronsay Beast (1808) believed to be a basking shark carcass.
- St. Augustine Monster (1896) – Identified as a whale carcass.
- Trunko (1924)
- Tasmanian Globster (1960) – Identified as a whale carcass.
- New Zealand Globster (1965) – Identified as a whale carcass.
- Bermuda Blob (1988) – Identified as a whale carcass.
- Nantucket Blob (1996) – Identified as a whale carcass.
- Bermuda Blob 2 (1997) – Identified as a whale carcass.
Chilean Blob (2003) – Identified as a whale carcass.