Beware the globster! A globster, aka a blob, is a mysterious mass that washes up on the shore. Globsters are different from your average beach carcass because they are hard to identify. Oftentimes, the origin of a globster will stir up controversy, as people have different opinions on what the globster is made out of. I've stumbled across a few decaying globsters myself while on the beach, and always felt equal parts of disgust and intrigue while looking at them.

Here's a list of notable globsters from Wikipedia:

Chilean Blob (2003) – Identified as a whale carcass.