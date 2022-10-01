Coolio to have a posthumous appearance on the new season of Futurama

Coolio's passing left a hole in the hearts of many fans of 90s Hip-hop. The late rapper's smash hit Gangsta's Paradise was one of the era's biggest songs and even earned an almost equally popular parody from Weird Al Yankovic. However, since the song transcended the film it was associated with in 1995's Dangerous Minds, tons of people forget the song was created as a media tie-in. Similar to many rappers of the mid to late 90s, Coolio always bordered the periphery of film and television with charming cameos. Coolio's unironically ill theme song for Kenan and Kel is probably the rapper's most famous television appearance, but he also provided his voice to the character of Kwanzabot in Futurama.

With a new season of Futurama in the works, fans began to speculate which beloved characters would make their return for the nostalgia trip. According to AV Club, Coolio's last fantastic voyage was reprising his role as Kwanzabot in the upcoming new season.