Funny Pages is a 2022 dark comedy about a teenage aspiring cartoonist

I recently watched Funny Pages, a 2022 dark comedy directed by Owen Kline about a teenager named Robert who drops out of high school to become a cartoonist. The film features a cast of oddball characters that feel inspired by Dan Clowes. Funny Pages doesn't miss a beat when depicting the world of comic book fans and cartoonists in a realistic way. I can't recommend this film enough, especially if you're a fan of films such as Ghost World and Art School Confidential.