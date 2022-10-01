"Happiness" is a film about a rodent's quest for fulfillment by Steve Cutts

Happiness is a 2017 short animated film by Steve Cutts about a rodent's journey to find happiness within the "rat race" of society. The film is moving, and the animation is incredibly detailed and creative. I had to pause the film multiple times to admire all of the fantastic city-scapes. You can check out more of Cutts' work here.
