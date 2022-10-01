Quick, Draw! Is a site that helps train a neural network how to recognize doodles. To participate, you'll have to doodle different items in a short amount of time. The neural network will try to guess what you're drawing. Some of the drawings I made were recognized in just a few seconds, such as "basketball." When it came to trickier drawings, like "scorpion," the neural network wasn't able to interpret my doodle. Here's a fun gallery of other people's drawings that they've added to the site.
Help train a neural network by doodling on this wesbite
