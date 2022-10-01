Marvel's Armor Wars is becoming a movie instead of a television show

The Marvel cinematic universe is going through a little transition behind the scenes and in the narrative. As the characters in the MCU deal with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, many of our favorite heroes are wondering what life has in store for them. For most of the characters in question, their roles in future films will be defined by mentorship. Looking to rebound from the loss of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans (as well as the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman), the MCU has been painstakingly aiming to create a new generation of heroes to carry on the mantles of fallen Avengers.

One of the new characters primed for a significant role is Riri "Ironheart" Williams. Similar to most of the new Marvel heroes gearing to replace older characters, i.e., Kate "Hawkeye" Bishop, Jennifer "She-Hulk" Walters, and Sam "Captain America" Wilson, Williams was set to debut in the new Armor Wars Disney + series. According to Variety, Marvel is apparently retooling Armor Wars as a movie.