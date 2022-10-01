Sacramento police trying to figure out whether giant swastika-shaped trench dug in golf course with "F JEW" written by it was a hate crime

A mystery today in California golf course, where someone carved an 18-inch deep trench in the shape of a swastika above the letters "F JEW". Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out if what happened at Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta was a hate crime.

The incident followed multiple cases of antisemitic propaganda displayed in recent months from organized white supremacist groups in Sacramento County and nearby Davis, as well as a handful of slapdash incidents of pro-Nazi vandalism. Three cases of pro-Nazi graffiti marred the start of the semester at Sacramento State University. On Sept. 1, a student found a swastika on a classroom wall, and the next day an employee spotted the Nazi symbol near the entrance to campus on J Street. The incidents prompted a press conference with Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who is Jewish. This week, a Sacramento State employee found a third swastika alongside the words "white pride nation wide [sic]" scrawled on a sign in the university's arboretum.