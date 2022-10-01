Steve-O answers the internets most searched questions about himself

Popkin
Wired's teaser image features some idealized autocompletes

Who needs google when you can have your questions answered first hand by an expert on the topic? In this 11 minute video by Wired, Steve-O answers the web's most searched questions about himself. "Did Steve-O open an animal sanctuary? How did Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville meet? How hot is Steve-O's hot sauce? What happened to Steve-O's voice? How is Steve-O still alive?? Steve-O answers all these questions and much more!"