The Disgusting Food Museum of Sweden

There is a Disgusting Food Museum in Sweden. The museum features 80 controversial foods from around the world. On display you'll find meat-and-gelatin Jell-O salads, maggot-infused cheese, ammonia-scented shark, and much more. Even plain old Pork is on the list, due to the terrible conditions of factory farming behind most of the world's pig supply. Visitors will even get the chance to smell and taste certain foods.

