The Gas Station from the 2006 version of the American Horror Film The Hills Have Eyes sits quietly in Province de Ouarzazate, Morocco. If you happen to be driving down the highway of Ouarzazate (aka "The door of the desert"), you can explore this abandoned movie set. The gas station set is filled with haunted-looking, antique furniture, dilapidated cars, and even scary puppets. If one were to stumble across this chilling gas station without knowing it was a movie set, it would send them speeding off down the road as fast as possible.
"The Hills Have Eyes" gas station sits quietly in the desert of Ouarzazate, Morocco
