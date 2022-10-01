The longer you watch the pug in a rug, the higher your ranking will climb

Popkin

All hail the pug in a rug. The longer you watch the pug in a rug, the higher your ranking will climb. At the bottom of the screen, you can see how many seconds you've been watching the pug, and what level you're reached. Prove your devotion to this majestic creature by staring at it until its cuteness has completely hypnotized you.