"The Mysteries of Pebbles" is a journey into a unique interior

Popkin
From "The Mysteries of Pebbles" by Paolo Mucciarelli and Enrico Ranzanici

"The Mysteries of Pebbles" is a short film by Paolo Mucciarelli and Enrico Ranzanici. The film takes us into a unique interior where shelves upon shelves of small rocks are on display. Every corner of the space is obsessively filled with these carefully selected rocks. Each rock is mounted with love, like an artifact in a museum. This film is a fascinating glimpse into the life of a truly passionate collector.