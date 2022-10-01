I had no idea until watching this video (an excerpt from the documentary Sense of Scale) that the miniatures and miniature effects for James Cameron's 1986 were done on a very modest budget. Given that constraint, lots of old-school practical and in-camera effects were employed.
The tight-budget miniature effects of James Cameron's 1986 film Aliens
