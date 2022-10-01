The trailer for Bones and All looks like the perfect cannibal love story

We're really talking a lot about cannibals lately, huh? As Netflix's Dahmer munches through its competition on the top ten list, the streaming giant has another series based on the vile serial killer debuting next month. In addition to that, Hulu recently dropped a film called Fresh that also focuses on cannibalism. The trend has become so pervasive that The New York Times even created an article about the preponderance of cannibal media that's been making the rounds lately.

Even with the glut of humans eating humans-centric entertainment that won't stop coming out, the crown jewel—if you can call it that—of the bunch has to be the hotly anticipated Bones and All. The film has been garnering all manner of praise for its twisted love story. In the video linked above, you can check out the first trailer for Bones and All. If the film's hook sounds as repulsive to me as it is to you, don't worry; the trailer cuts out all the sickening bits.