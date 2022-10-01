This app will keep your data secure and it's only $39

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's a lot of shady stuff on the internet these days, and it's more important than ever to make sure our information is secure. The Windscribe VPN Pro Plan ensures your personal info will remain for your eyes only.

Windscribe is a unique VPN desktop application and browser extension that simultaneously keeps your internet activity private, blocks ads and pop-ups, and unblocks restricted websites and streaming platforms. This app uses military-grade encryption for guaranteed anonymity. You no longer have to worry about someone identifying you by your IP address or a timestamp, because Windscribe keeps your web surfing completely incognito.

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, Windscribe's vast network is accessible in 69 countries and 112 cities. Continue business as usual from almost anywhere in the world without fearing the compromise of your data. With this subscription, online shopping, research, and anything you store on your device are protected by a firewall. Change your timezone, warp locations, and use split-tunneling to choose which apps do or don't go over the VPN.

Stuck in a remote location without access to WiFi? The Windscribe VPN also doubles as a secure hotspot, so you can stay connected anywhere you go. It has a 4.0/5 rating on Tech Radar and is loved by customers for its user-friendly interface. Its unique ability to create a proxy gateway for other devices on your network is an innovative feature that will prevent any outside leaks. If you really want to fly under the radar while browsing and keep your most precious information hidden from scammers, Windscribe will keep you secretly, and safely connected to the outside world.

Windscribe's 1-year subscription can be accessed on desktop or mobile and across multiple systems. Start protecting your data before it's too late, you never know when a hacker will come after your most precious info!

Right now, you can get the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for $39, (originally $69), a savings of 43%! This deal is currently the best pricing on the web!

Prices subject to change.