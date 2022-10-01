Need to find a recipe in a pinch, based on the contents of your fridge? This website allows you to type in a list of ingredients that you have on hand, and it will present a list of possible recipes. To test out the site, I added avocado and bacon to the ingredients list, and the website gave me a recipe for avocado and bacon fries. This snack actually looks pretty tasty, and I plan on trying it out!
This useful website helps you find recipes based on the content of your fridge
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- recipes
There are at least 25 different ways to make Totino's Pizza Rolls
The New York Times reports that, due to the ongoing and seemingly endless threat of "supply chain issues," the makers of Totino's pizza rolls, those delicious bite-sized freezer snacks, have to had to pivot their recipes. Specifically, they found 25 different recipes to lead to essentially the same result, in case any of the 21… READ THE REST
Ever had a dirty soda?
It's the hot new thing on TikTok, although its origins can be traced back to at least 2010. What's a dirty soda? Food Network explains: It's basically an alcohol-free "mocktail" made with diet cola, coconut syrup, lime juice and either half-and-half or non-dairy creamer, in its most classic form, served all mixed together over ice. Food… READ THE REST
This 1861 recipe for a toast sandwich consists of a piece of toast between two slices of untoasted bread
A toast sandwich consists of a piece of toast in between two slices of untoasted bread. The slice of toast is allowed to be buttered. According to Wikipedia, an 1861 recipe directs people to add salt and pepper to their toast sandwiches, for flavor. If you're an extremely picky eater, or just a lover of… READ THE REST
Get these noise-cancelling wireless headphones for under $150
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. True music fans know you need proper headphones to really enjoy your songs. There's just one problem — great headphones can be expensive. However, you can get a quality pair of headphones… READ THE REST
Save notes, subtitles, and drawings from your favorite YouTube tutorials for $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. YouTube can be a mindless rabbit hole or a valuable learning tool depending on how you use it. If you want to pick up a skill like oil painting or playing the piano,… READ THE REST
These 10-foot charging cables will keep your phone fully powered up
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Finding an outlet nearby to charge your phone, while still being able to access your device is a constant challenge. These 10-Foot Braided Heavy-Duty Lightning Cables Assorted Colors (6-Pack) will allow you to… READ THE REST