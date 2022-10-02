The recent episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe dives into Dave Mckean's artwork in the collected Sandman Covers. I love Mckean's multimedia approach to designing covers for each issue of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. When you open the book, you'll find Mckean's covers on the right side, and on the left you'll find commentary such as the list of the materials he used to make the image. He used everything from clay to collage to pen and ink. I haven't even read the Sandman series (it's on my reading list), but looking at these innovative covers is quite inspiring.
Comics
Sandman
