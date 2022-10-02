Creator and activist who works with compostable art supplies

Corinne Loperfido is an artist who works with compostable materials. I like this video where she teaches us her technique of how to use old fruit peels, fallen leaves, and other compostable items to make wearables. The end result is beautiful and totally innovative. This is a great activity to do with kids, too.

From YouTube:

"We teamed up with artist and activist Corinne Loperfido to create a new mini series Called Rethinking Materials, where she teaches you how to make art out of stuff that you already have!

Through costume design + wearable art, radically inclusive events, or one-on-one services as a decluttering doula or creative consultant, Corinne's goal is to help people overcome familial or societal guilt and shame so that they can live a life of empowered self-expression. Corinne believes in the importance of reclaiming our personal power through body literacy, self love, and anti-consumerism."