Meet Jobbe Wijnen, a "pull-tab archeologist"

Jobbe Wijnen is a "pull-tab archeologist". In the video, he speaks about his passion for collecting pull-tabs, which are the little metal tabs that you pull to open sodas and other types of canned goods. He organizes his pull tab collections in a laminated book, emphasizing the various dates, shapes, and other details that make each one special. Jobbe has over 3,000 pull tabs in his collection and is always looking to add on to it.

From YouTube: